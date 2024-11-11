Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases 56,500 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:OREGet Free Report) Director T. Sean Harvey purchased 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,284.50.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

