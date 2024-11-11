InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $7.81 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a P/E ratio of 130.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 119,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

