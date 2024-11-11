Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 4.1 %

IKNA stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 230.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 382,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 266,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,091,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 138,174 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

