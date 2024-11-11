Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Hempalta Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hempalta
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.