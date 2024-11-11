Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $69.43 on Monday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Griffon news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $84,482.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,866,165.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,464 shares of company stock worth $17,244,450 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

