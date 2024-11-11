Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth $4,972,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 92,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

