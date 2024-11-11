GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,330,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,253 shares.The stock last traded at $61.50 and had previously closed at $48.62.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.38% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

