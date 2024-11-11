GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

