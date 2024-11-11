GDS Wealth Management Has $844,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,058 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $277.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

