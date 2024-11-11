GDS Wealth Management Buys New Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

