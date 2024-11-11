Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$294.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.4 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Funko Trading Down 8.5 %

Funko stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,603. The firm has a market cap of $603.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.21. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $76,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

