Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

