Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 161.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 39.2% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $514.07. 8,591,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.94. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $375.24 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

