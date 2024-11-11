Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $223,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $510,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MSDL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.47. 158,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,391. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSDL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

