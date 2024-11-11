Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 12,148,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 53,716,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.