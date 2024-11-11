First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $236.72 and last traded at $236.72, with a volume of 95119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.61.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 149.3% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 602.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

