Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 88,452 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.50.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

