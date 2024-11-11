FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 288.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.93. 126,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,648. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

