FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,690 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,886,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,146,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,649,000 after buying an additional 510,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,717. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

