FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 815 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. 233,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,992. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

