FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,064. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $93.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

