FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICOW stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.24. 181,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.