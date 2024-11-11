Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,040.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,332.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $900.01 and a 12-month high of $2,351.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,947.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,647.69.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

