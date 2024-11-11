Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
EXPR stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,673. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
