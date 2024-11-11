Essex Savings Bank Sells 251 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DEO opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

