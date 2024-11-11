Essex Savings Bank Makes New $230,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,657,000 after purchasing an additional 218,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,795,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,122,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

ICE opened at $156.42 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.44 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

