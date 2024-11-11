Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 5,362,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,161,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

