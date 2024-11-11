Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $924.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

