Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.56. 713,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,286,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 767,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

