Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.05. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

