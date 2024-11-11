Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.05. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enlight Renewable Energy
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.9 %
Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enlight Renewable Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.