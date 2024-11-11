Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ECCC stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.
About Eagle Point Credit
Featured Stories
