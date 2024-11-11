Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $311.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $315.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

