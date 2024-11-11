DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXC

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 5,981,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.