Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 127264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

DBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$793.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

