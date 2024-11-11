DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.97-0.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 3,246,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,547. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

