Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,599 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $46,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $385.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.30 and its 200 day moving average is $380.22. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

