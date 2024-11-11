Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,543 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $232,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $21,987,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,265,000 after buying an additional 374,128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4,050.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 325,727 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 4.3 %

RRR opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.