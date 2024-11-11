Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $69,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.