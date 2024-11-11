Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49,211 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $358,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $394.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

