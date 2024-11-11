Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Czech National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,052,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,905,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $286.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

