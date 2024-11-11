Delek US Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Delek US has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of -46.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn ($2.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -45.7%.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 2.3 %

DK stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.15. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.