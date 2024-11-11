Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$251.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 1,200,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

