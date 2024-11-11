Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6297736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Datametrex AI Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59.
About Datametrex AI
Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datametrex AI
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What is a support level?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.