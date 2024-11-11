Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.39 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.35 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

