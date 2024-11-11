DA Davidson Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $260.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE:IBP opened at $210.26 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $121.83 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.13). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

