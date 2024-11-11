CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Trading Down 1.3 %

CTS opened at $57.97 on Thursday. CTS has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 308,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in CTS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 212,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

