Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

