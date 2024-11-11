Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

General Motors stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,511 shares of company stock worth $35,012,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.