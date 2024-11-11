Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

