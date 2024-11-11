Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.90-19.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98-4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-19.100 EPS.

CPAY traded up $19.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.01. 1,210,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corpay has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $375.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.43. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPAY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.79.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

